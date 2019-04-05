Jody Wilson-Raybould reveals that Justin Trudeau’s Liberals are not to be trusted

“The Liberal party is not something that I understand anymore.” These are the words of Jody Wilson-Raybould in an in-depth interview with Maclean’s magazine released yesterday.

Wilson-Raybould is at a crossroads. She could join the NDP (if Jagmeet Singh comes courting); she could run (and would most likely win) as an independent, or, if Justin Trudeau does the right thing and steps down, she could find herself in his place.

It’s also entirely conceivable that she becomes the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations. In any event, her future is bright, as she has established herself as one of a rare breed: an honest, ethical politician.



In this eye-opening interview with Maclean’s, Wilson-Raybould explained her decision to record the now infamous phone call with former Chief of the Privy Council Michael Wernick:



I was at a heightened level of anxiety and of the belief that my position as the attorney general was at risk—at risk not for something that I did wrong, but something that I was doing in order to protect the Prime Minister. And I needed to protect myself, knowing that I was going in to have a conversation with the clerk, and knowing that the clerk had had conversations with the Prime Minister, based on what my chief of staff told me.



She also explained how disillusioned she was by the Liberal caucus and how inspired she was by the 338 young women that participated in #DaughtersOfTheVote:

I still can’t reconcile in my mind that I’m sitting as an independent MP on the other side of the House [from the Liberal benches], when I was doing what they were doing, but I’m expelled from caucus. But what [the women] did for me today was give me hope that there are amazing people that believe in standing up and speaking your truth, that your voice matters.



Jody Wilson-Raybould has every right to feel disillusioned by the Liberal Party, whose leadership (including Justin Trudeau) pressured, harassed, and then threw her under the bus. But she is also quite right to feel hopeful by the actions of her female colleagues and the young women who turned their backs to the Prime Minister during the #DaughtersOfTheVote / Equal Voice Canada special session of parliament.

Dozens of young women here for Daughters of the Vote turn their backs as Trudeau speaks -in solidarity with Ms Wilson-Raybould and Ms Philpott pic.twitter.com/aAhdlDHrcS — Peter Julian (@MPJulian) April 3, 2019

You see, these young women were originally inspired by her. She in turn has has been inspired by them. And moreover, Wilson-Raybould has opened the eyes of all Canadians to this simple fact: Justin Trudeau and his Liberal Party are not to be trusted.