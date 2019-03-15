Jody Wilson-Raybould says SNC-Lavalin was a “wake-up call” in a letter announcing her intention to run in 2019

In a letter to her constituents, Jody Wilson-Raybould announced her intention to be re-elected in the October 2019 election.

The former Justice Minister called the events surrounding the SNC-Lavalin prosecution a “wake-up call” which led her to believe that the political system needs reform.

Wilson-Raybould has been at the center of the controversy since the story broke in February. During a testimony before the Justice Committee Wilson-Raybould alleged that members of the Prime Minister’s Office attempted to pressure her to intervene in the prosecution of Montreal engineering firm.

” These matters are still unfolding, and further clarity and information is needed. As in other places around the globe, our democratic institutions and norms – including the rule of law and prosecutorial independence – are under pressure,” she claims about the SNC-Lavalin situation.

SNC-Lavalin is currently being charged with bribing foreign officials while working contracts in Libya.

In the letter, Wilson-Raybould calls the status quo in Canadian politics an “old, cynical view”.

” Our collective goal is to encourage, support, and advance all lines of action that will help transform a political culture from being self-serving to service-oriented on behalf of all Canadians,” she writes.

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould currently holds office in the Vancouver Granville riding.

