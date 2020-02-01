Culture

Joe Rogan endorsed Bernie Sanders, and that’s a problem?

CNN has been accused of having a left wing bias and they are biased, the same way Fox News is biased. CNN currenty has Joe Rogan in the crosshairs.
CNN has been accused of having a left wing bias and they are biased, the same way Fox News is biased. CNN currenty has Joe Rogan in the crosshairs.
Quinn Patrick Montreal, QC
4 mins read

CNN has been accused of having a left-wing bias. They are biased, just as Fox News is biased. CNN acts as an extension of the DNC and Fox of the GOP. It would be nice if they would both just come out and say it but I doubt that day is coming anytime soon. Ask anybody at either network and they’ll tell you, their merely just objective journalist, desperate to uncover the truth and bring it to the people.

Recently, CNN wrote an article entitled, “Bernie Sanders draws criticism for touting Joe Rogan endorsement.” The article’s opening paragraph read, “Bernie Sanders is facing backlash from some Democrats after his campaign trumpeted an endorsement from comedian Joe Rogan, a popular podcast and YouTube talk show host with a history of making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments.”

What an introduction— I don’t know where to begin. They got his name and the fact that he is a popular podcast host correct, but even that is a massive understatement. Rogan averages 200 million podcast downloads per month: That doesn’t include his videos which are later posted on YouTube which is the service through which millions more view his content. He is on every single top ten list by every single service provider (i.e. Spotify, Apple etc). He is often in the number one position for downloads as well. Rogan is more than just popular.

As for the history of making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments, despite having a well-staffed research team, they’ve seemed to have had some trouble digging up anything particularly damming. They wrote that he is, “a divisive figure, who has said the N-word on his show and in 2013 questioned—using offensive language—whether a transgender MMA fighter should be able to compete against other women.” There you have it folks, classic Nazi. He questioned whether a transgender MMA fighter should be able to compete against other women.

This is 2020, we’re done questioning things and as for using the N-word, that is only ever to be spoken for the use of top billboard charting hit music. What I love about the quote too is that he used the word, no context whatsoever, just the fact that he used the word at all. Might said context be omitted because giving it would show that the subject matter permitted it? Because you and I both know damn well that if that word was placed within a full sentence that was in fact that of a true racist, they’d have given us the whole thing.

One thing that is worth noting is that Joe Rogan has done 1420 podcasts to date and they average a little over two hours in length each, with a rough total of 2880 hours of airtime. If you were to watch every single Joe Rogan podcast consecutively it would take about a third of a year. That is a lot of time to air out your opinions and all too much time to try and hide any. Given that CNN had that much primary resource material to hopefully nail Rogan on something, what they came up with is looking pretty weak.

One of the things Rogan’s fans like about him is that he doesn’t censor himself—he’s not opposed to having guests on with conflicting viewpoints.

Ironically enough, the article included the quote in which Rogan endorsed Sanders, “What Bernie stands for is a guy—look, you could dig up dirt on every single human being that’s ever existed if you catch them in their worst moment and you magnify those moments and you cut out everything else and you only display those moments. That said, you can’t find very many with Bernie. He’s been consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”

That’s a powerful endorsement but what’s interesting about the quote is the first part where Rogan talks about isolating certain bad moments in one’s life and cutting out the rest which is precisely what CNN has chosen to do here.

Rogan first got his start in stand-up in the late eighties and was cast on several successful sitcoms through the nineties. He hosted the very popular reality TV show Fear Factor. He is a host and commentator for the UFC and has been since 1997. On top of his podcast he has also released multiple critically acclaimed stand-up specials via hate network Netflix. Of course, all such details haven’t been mentioned.

To suggest that Rogan is known for making racist, homophobic and transphobic comments is ridiculous. If that was the case it is highly unlikely that Sanders would have ever agreed to do his show in the first place. Rogan also interviewed Democratic nominees Tulsi Gabbard and Andrew Yang, whom I suppose were somehow able to overcome his bigotry as well.

Rogan throws a lot of weight around in our contemporary culture, like him or not the numbers are there back that when Rogan says something, people listen. It would have been a godsend for any candidate, on either side of the political spectrum to receive an endorsement from him. I wonder how they might have reacted if it was Biden whom he endorsed? Because that is the real tell in the article when it comes to the bias of CNN. It’s not that they just have a left wing bias, it’s an establishment left wing bias.

Culture
Opinion
Bernie Sanders
Cnn
Joe Rogan
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations