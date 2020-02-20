Joe Rogan tried the ‘carnivore diet’ for 30 days and says he felt amazing

January is “world carnivore month” and Joe Rogan decided that he would take part in the “carnivore diet” for the whole month.

Rogan is best known for being a podcaster and comedian. His podcast is one of the biggest in the world, reaching millions per episode.

Rogan’s 30-day-diet consisted of eating just meat, eggs and fish throughout the month while cutting out carbohydrates, vegetables and fruit.

Throughout the month of January, he experimented with the carnivore diet which has recently been growing in popularity, partly due to Jordan and Mikhaila Peterson.

Jordan and Mikhaila have both made appearances on Rogan’s podcast and covered their experiences in eating meat only. When Jordan was on in 2018, he claimed that an all-beef diet increased his energy levels and even boosted his mental health.

Mikhaila is the founder of The Lion Diet, Inc. When she was on Rogan’s podcast in 2018 she mentioned that the carnivore diet fixed her arthritis. She said she began an elimination diet to start and in the first month, her joints started to feel much better though she was still eating rice, vegetables and some fruits. Shortly after that, her depression lifted and she was able to stop taking her anti-depressants.

After hearing successful attempts of these types of diets by others, Rogan wondered if it would be effective in aiding an autoimmune condition he has, called vitiligo. After a month of eating the carnivore diet, Rogan said that he saw “the best results that I’ve ever had” when referring to the condition.

Rogan said that he ate only two meals during the day—one at about noon and the other at dinner. His breakfast consisted of steak or many eggs and for dinner he would have grass-fed elk or beef steak. He would sometimes eat bacon with the elk. On one podcast he said he ate bacon with the meal because “your body does not want a low-fat diet with low carbohydrates.”

He also used his regular supplements for the duration of the month.

“I’m covering all my nutritional bases, but I’m not doing it with food—I’m not doing it with plants. I’m only eating grass-fed meat,” Rogan noted on a podcast with Tom Papa where he later added that he had lost 12 pounds during the diet.

On the same podcast, Rogan mentioned two slip-ups that he had during the month: he ate two olives and two pieces of chilli mango.

“When you have no carbohydrates, one of the things that’s so amazing is that there’s no crashing.” he said and added, “My energy levels were amazing… extra energy.”

It wasn’t all great news for Rogan though—at one point in the podcast he said that he experienced diarrhea for the first two weeks which he described by saying, “It’s like someone was tapping into an oil well.”

There are some downsides to a diet like this though. Healthline reported that due to the high level of fat, cholesterol and sodium, complications could occur for some people but there has not been enough research on the subject.

The website says, “Consuming high amounts of saturated fat on the Carnivore Diet may be of concern. No research has analyzed the effects of eating animal foods exclusively. Therefore, the effects of consuming such high levels of fat and cholesterol are unknown.”