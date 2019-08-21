Journalist Owen Jones alleges he was attacked by far-right mob

Prominent journalist Owen Jones alleges that he was attacked by a far-right mob outside of a pub. The event allegedly occurred on his birthday.

This is a bit dramatic, so firstly I’m fine, but last night – when I was celebrating my birthday – I was attacked, along with my friends, in a blatant premeditated assault. — Owen Jones🌹 (@OwenJones84) August 17, 2019

Jones has been a prominent British journalist, writing for outlets such as The Guardian. He is an outspoken Socialist and calls himself a proud “anti-fascist.”

He claims a group of far-right thugs assaulted him after he left the pub where he was celebrating his birthday.

Then a group of 3-4 men left the pub, made a beeline for me, kicked me in the back, threw me on the ground, slamming my head, and kicked me in the skull. My friends were punched trying to defend me.Owen Jones

Jones says he has received numerous threats in the past from far-right activists.