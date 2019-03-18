Justice committee Liberal MPs sign letter asking chair to shut down SNC-Lavalin investigation

The Liberal Members of Parliament who sit on the justice committee have written a letter to the committee chair, Anthony Housefather, also a Liberal MP, asking him to end the investigation into the SNC Lavalin affair.

Citing the fact that the committee has heard from 10 different witnesses who provided over 13 hours of testimony, the Liberal committee members wrote to Housefather saying that Canadians now have enough information to “judge for themselves.”

Liberal MPs on justice committee release letter saying, "as committee members, we have achieved our objectives with respect to these meetings…we believe that all rules and laws were followed. Canadians now have the necessary information to arrive at a conclusion." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/1KYekybLeI — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 18, 2019

The letter also criticized the opposition parties for “rushing to judgement” and failing to keep an “open mind” like the Liberal MP’s claim to have done.

The Liberal members also noted that the waiver released by the Trudeau government was an “extraordinary step” which gave the witnesses “full opportunity to speak under the waiver.”

Pointing to the investigation underway into the SNC Lavalin affair by the ethics commissioner Mario Dion, the Liberal MP’s said they “look forward to reviewing any public report.”

#LPC Member’s of #JUST just released a letter sent to the committee chair. To sum: “Our work done here. Nothing to see. Let’s wrap it up.” So @Puglaas is not testifying again. #cdnpoli #QuelleSurprise — David Akin ?? (@davidakin) March 18, 2019

Essentially, as longtime Global News reporter David Akin pointed out above, this basically ends any chance of Jody Wilson-Raybould coming back to testify in front of the committee.

As the governing party, with a majority mandate, the Liberals hold the majority of seats on the committee and are free to direct it as they please.

The question now becomes, will Wilson-Raybould find another venue to release the rest of her story? Only time will tell.

What do you think of the Liberal’s letter? Is it fair to end the investigation now? Join the conversation and comment below!