Opinion

Justin Trudeau: another corporate-welfare loving politician

The Loblaws subsidy is an indicator that small businesses are meaningless for Prime Minister Trudeau.
The Loblaws subsidy is an indicator that small businesses are meaningless for Prime Minister Trudeau.
Anthony Daoud Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Prime Minister Trudeau’s Liberal government is once again knee deep in a wave of controversy.

This time, it’s not for turning his back on the “woke feminist” character he consistently portrays, nor is it for relieving cabinet members from their duties.

Instead, the Trudeau government seems to be unable to stop giving large corporations massive benefits. As the country’s executive head, it’s particularly troubling that he is unable to separate his government from the financial elite.

In early April, the Liberals decided to gift Loblaws Companies Limited $12 million to purchase new refrigeration systems that produce lower emissions. The plan is to have the systems installed in 370 stores.

According to the company, “the new refrigeration systems will reduce its overall carbon footprint by 23 percent.”

On a superficial level, this transaction looks like nothing more than simply helping a Canadian business adapt to fighting climate change. Let’s not forget that a cornerstone of Trudeau’s policies has been to better equip the country to combat the risks posed by destroying the environment.

Moreover, allow me to be very clear; climate change is an existential threat we all face. It would be imprudent to ignore the effects harming our earth can cause.

However, the timing and overall action taken seems to have nothing to do with fighting climate change and is nothing more than a strategy to secure the support of environmentalists, while providing a steep benefit to fortune 500 businesses.

This is nothing new from the Trudeau government.

The numbers

When Catherine McKenna decided to shower Loblaws with government money, it caused an uproar throughout the country.

The federal government originally designated a fund to help “businesses, not for profit groups, and lower tier governments cut their emission levels.”

But the decision to help the food retailer was completely unforeseen.

Another point that must be addressed is that there is nothing inherently wrong with the fund Trudeau created. Unconstrained by partisanship, or ideological orthodoxy, I am quite pleased that our government is actively seeking to help companies reduce their carbon emissions. If Andrew Scheer wins this year’s federal election (as he is poised to do), he ought to do the same.

While the federal fund is praiseworthy, overseeing the proper distribution of its resources can leave room for serious debate. This is just the case with the Loblaws affair.

Loblaws

Loblaws Companies Ltd is no small player in Canada’s private sector, and is doing just fine, making Trudeau’s decision to subsidize $12 million bizarre.  

Per the Globe and Mail, the company has been ranked amongst the country’s top employers.

In 2018, it reported growth in digital sales of over $500,000,000 according to the Toronto Star. That same year, Loblaws had a total revenue of $11.2 billion, a strong increase from the previous year ($10.99 billion). It also sits as Canada’s highest-earning retailer in 2018, followed by the Hudson’s Bay Company.

Naturally, the question arises; if the company is doing so well, why is the Canadian government handing over a lump of cash worth $12 million?

Loblaws can easily pay for their very own fridges. Our government should not waste federal funds on a corporation that is adequately suited to address its own needs.

44% Canadians depend on their weekly paycheque, and many more are saddled with debt. Yet the Liberals continuously demonstrate that they’d rather help business elites.

Repeat un-needed corporate aid

The Loblaws announcement was the second to look like direct corporate welfare in just 2 months. Back in February, the Prime Minister was grilled for providing a $40 million to Blackberry, for a program the company said it didn’t need aid for.

Small businesses

Rather than providing for Loblaws or Blackberry, attention should be directed towards small businesses.

In 2015, there were 1.14 million small businesses in Canada, constituting 70.5% of the private sector employment, roughly 8.2 million workers. These businesses are operated by entrepreneurs who faced many risks, have high levels of ingenuity, and are financially sound. Although government interference in the market is something I personally object to, small businesses should rank higher on Trudeau’s priority list of which entity is entitled to the subsidies.

With the new carbon tax into effect, over 500,000 small businesses will once again be on the receiving end of our government’s lackluster policies, and there still exists no plan for their compensation.

Leaders react

Trudeau’s government has come under attack by the Conservatives, NDP, and the PPC over their decision to help Loblaws.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of the NDP suggested that the government should take back the $12 million.

Tories Andrew Scheer, Kelly McCauley, and Michelle Rempel also went on the offensive, with the CPC leader outright calling it “disgraceful” in a Tweet.

As it stands, the Liberals have everything to lose, as they’re currently falling behind in the polls, and a Conservative government looks increasingly likely.

It’s very possible that Trudeau is trying to buy votes, although as someone who wants to do politics differently, this is an old, unethical,  trick.

Different group, same story

Not only is the timing all wrong, but it’s verification that Trudeau is doing everything in his power to look after his allies in the private sector.

The SNC-Lavalin scandal led Parliament into uncertainty and vicious divide. It was recently discovered by the CBC, that executives in the Quebec engineering firm made donations to the Liberal Party, in order to influence the Canadian election.

Subsidizing Loblaws is a slap-in-the-face to all small business owners and entrenches Justin Trudeau as another corporatist politician.

The “sunny ways” slogan is just a facade to hide the nebulous workings of a scandal- ridden government.

This “crony-capitalism” is just another day under the Liberals.

Opinion
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

Antifa leader encourages lawlessness, violence during coronavirus panic

While others urge civility, communist author and Antifa leader Wendy Trevino called for followers to disregard the law and engage in shoplifting.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, we must put aside political interests to combat coronavirus

As Canadians, it is our responsibility to look to our own resourcefulness, our own good will, our tendency toward compassionate, considered thinking.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

Make your own toilet paper; be your own meals on wheels— pandemic advice from Twitter

There’s loads of suggestions on how to deal with the effects of coronavirus. And everyone is going through it. Whether you heed all or any is up to you.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Most Read Opinion

1.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion

It is cruel to use law to force confused, dysphoric children and their parents to embrace a life of permanent hormone therapy, surgery and disillusion.

New Trudeau law could jail parents who oppose gender conversion
2.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge

At such an unstable and dangerous moment, Canada could certainly benefit from having a serious person like Harper at the helm.

Now would be a good time to have a serious leader like Stephen Harper in charge
3.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations

Jessica Yaniv has gone to the RCMP to double down on the false allegation that independent journalist Amy Eileen Hamm assaulted her.

Jessica Yaniv targets journalist with bogus criminal accusations
4.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus
5.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump

Pro-Trump LGBT do not base their support on how the progressive left defines “pro-LGBT." Many view the left's accusations as intentionally misleading.

The left is baffled at why so many gay people support Trump
6.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected

Trump played Google and the media like a fiddle, and he did it all for the public good.

Trump drafts Google into the war against coronavirus, CNN most affected
7.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse

Biden’s campaign has come under fire on social media as “elder abuse” and it’s hard not to agree.

Joe Biden’s campaign is elder abuse
8.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature