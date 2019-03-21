Justin Trudeau apologizes for sneaking a chocolate bar into the House of Commons

During a House of Commons meeting today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for eating a chocolate bar during the meeting on Tuesday, March 20th.

Who among us hasn't had to sneak a chocolate bar on occasion? #pnpcbc @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/5kJv2N8j3R — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 20, 2019

Conservative MP, Scott Reid pointed out that the prime minister’s behaviour might have been against the rules.

“Mr speaker, we all know that the rules of the house do not permit us to eat in this place and I can’t help but observing that during the last vote a number of people were eating in their seat,” said Reid.

Reid claimed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was eating a “bagel in his seat”.

Shortly after the prime minister rose to deliver a reply.

“Indeed mr speaker I apologize, it was a chocolate bar, but i apologize,” said Trudeau.