Justin Trudeau doesn’t believe in Canada as a nation

As Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau’s most important duty is to defend our nation. That is supposed to be above all else. But you see, Justin Trudeau simply doesn’t believe in Canada as a nation.
Can you really defend something if you don’t believe in it?

Most of us would think the answer to that question is a resounding “no.”

And it seems we would be right about that, as we watch the Trudeau government flail around as our nation is bullied and humiliated by Communist China.

Remember, he has openly said that Canada should be the world’s “first post-national state,” and claimed that “there is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada.”

You can see the problem here.

If Canada has no “core identity,” it has no core values.

If it has no core values, then it’s not really a “nation,” and there is nothing to stand up for or defend.

Instead, we are just left with a bunch of people who coincidentally share the same landmass, with nothing other than geography tying us together.

And while it may be possible to hide the emptiness of that when times are good, it’s in a crisis that we really see how important a national identity, and nationalism, is.

In our confrontation with China, the Trudeau government is bereft of the positive benefits of nationalism, among them the ability to unite people together as a country, channel righteous anger towards those doing harm to our citizens, and establishing without doubt that we will not be pushed around as a people.

Yet, to do any of those things requires first and foremost a clear sense that Canada is a unified country, based around some common core values, a common identity as Canadian Citizens, and a belief that our nation is something that is worth defending.

A “post-national state” can’t do any of that.

Instead, a post-national state can only ask other nations to help, they can only refer to the vague and oft-ignored “international rules-based order,” as if reciting those words is some sort of magic incantation that will transform China’s ruthless leaders into soft and cuddly Winnie the Pooh (Xi Jinping will love that reference).

Of course, just because our leaders don’t believe in Canada as a nation, doesn’t mean that the leaders of other nations don’t believe in their national identity.

China looks at the actions of Trudeau, senses his weakness, and uses their own national sentiment to escalate aggression against us over and over again, all without any sort of even half-assed response.

And most ironically of all, rather than win us more friends, Trudeau’s “post-nationalist” outlook only invites contempt, even among nations who should be our allies. After all, other nations can’t comprehend why Canada’s leaders are so weak in defending our country, and thus can’t trust Canada to have any strength when it really matters. It makes sense when you think about it: If a leader can’t even stand up for their own people, how can they stand up for anyone else?

The “post-national” experiment in Canada is a total disaster, and it must be brought to an end. Now more than ever, Canada needs an infusion of patriotism and nationalism to get us back on the right track.

