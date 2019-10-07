Justin Trudeau repeats SNC-Lavalin lie in leaders’ debate

During tonight’s English Leaders’ Debate, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was asked which leader he wanted to ask a question of. He quickly pivoted toward Justin Trudeau eliciting laughter from the audience. He then asked Trudeau about the SNC-Lavalin affair: “When did you decide that the rules don’t apply to you?”

Scheer reminded Trudeau that it had been determined that he acted inappropriately in pressuring then-Attorney General Jody Wilson-Raybould to pursue a deferred prosecution agreement with SNC-Lavalin. Scheer said, “You looked Canadians in the eye and told Canadians that the allegations in the Globe and Mail were false.”

Trudeau responded, “They were false” despite the findings of the Ethics Commissioner confirming the Globe and Mail‘s report that he and his government acted inappropriately.