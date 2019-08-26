Opinion

Justin Trudeau sells us out to China

This is nothing less than our country being sold out to China by our own government, and nobody in our nation should stand for it.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
By now, it’s obvious to nearly everyone in our country that Communist China cannot be trusted, and are increasingly an adversary.

With 90 percent of Canadians expressing a negative view of China’s government, opposition to China is perhaps the thing that can bring Canadians together the most at this present moment of political division.

A true leader, or even a half-decent leader, would be able to utilize this near-unanimity in order to unite our country, reaffirm our core national values, and push back against the mistreatment we’re receiving.

But Justin Trudeau isn’t a true leader, and he’s not even a half-decent one.

Instead of bringing Canadians together, instead of trying to unite our country, the Trudeau Liberal Government has chosen this moment of vulnerability to sell us out to the Communist State.

As reported earlier by The Post Millennial and SpencerFernando.com, the Liberals are being slammed by both the head of the United Steelworkers, and the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC).

The reason?

The Liberals just made it possible for China to profit from $42 billion in Canadian LNG Projects, at the expense of Canadian companies.

Canada had been imposing tariffs on Chinese steel, due to China’s oft-noted habit of over-producing and then illegally dumping steel on foreign markets to drive down prices, destroy competitors, and then dominate the market with state-controlled steel producers.

Yet, just as the massive LNG projects are getting underway, the Trudeau Liberals have removed the tariffs, giving China “full duty remissions,” meaning Chinese companies will be able to produce parts of both projects.

As noted by the CISC, the projects are “modularized,” meaning parts are built in other places, and then brought to BC. These means that large portions of what is supposed to be a Canadian project will be built by workers in China, with Chinese steel, and with all the jobs and profits staying in China.

And of course, every dollar made by a Chinese company, and every job taken by a worker in China, is a dollar lost for a Canadian company, and a job lost for a Canadian. In fact, due to the immense scale of the projects, the CISC notes that the job losses for Canadians could be in the “hundreds of thousands”:

“The announcement was very disappointing,” says Ed Whalen, President & CEO of the Canadian Institute of Steel Construction (CISC). “These two projects, if done in Canada, would have created hundreds of thousands of construction jobs for all trades across the country. Projects like these employ skilled workers from all over Canada and not just in the local area. This is a hundreds-of-thousands-of-jobs-lost kind of mistake.”

That would be bad enough even if we had good relations with China.

But for Canadian workers to be betrayed on such a massive scale, and for China to be given the chance to profit from a Canadian project at the very moment when two innocent Canadians are languishing in Chinese prisons is absolutely disgusting.

This is nothing less than our country being sold out to China by our own government, and nobody in our nation should stand for it.

Opinion
Politics And Policy
China
Justin Trudeau
