Justin Trudeau should have revoked Jihadi Jack’s citizenship

Jack Letts—AKA, “Jihadi Jack”—had dual Canadian & British Citizenship.

However, because the U.K. government actually has some common sense, they have stripped Letts’ citizenship, due to the fact that he went to Syria to join ISIS.

The U.K. government was able to strip Letts citizenship because they have laws allowing them to take that common sense action in the case of those who pose a potential terrorist threat and fight for an enemy of their nation.

Canada had the same ability too, until Justin Trudeau took power.

One of Trudeau’s first moves was to repeal Conservative legislation that had allowed the Canadian government to strip terrorists of their citizenship. During the 2015 campaign, Trudeau even went as far as saying that he “thinks terrorists should be able to keep” Canadian Citizenship.

Trudeau even repeated the “a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian” mantra, as if that somehow had any real meaning when we’re talking about terrorists.

The Liberals were probably hoping the whole issue would have gone away by now, since defending the “citizenship rights” of terrorists is not exactly something they want the election to be focused on.

But, following the move by the British government to strip Letts’ citizenship, Trudeau is now facing questions of why he refuses to do the same.

Because Trudeau repealed the Conservative legislation on stripping terrorists of citizenship, Jihadi Jack’s family are already making demands of our nation.

Jihadi Jack’s parents—who were found guilty of funding terrorism—are now mulling a move to Canada, and say they have written to Trudeau about their son’s case.

What this means is that Canadian taxpayers are on the hook for the cost of every government worker who looks into the case, could be on the hook for lawsuits, and could even be on the hook for bringing Jihadi Jack within Canada’s borders.

Who knows, the Liberals might even decide that he’s a “good candidate” for Trudeau’s “ISIS reintegration” programs—again, all funded at taxpayer expense.

This sounds bad enough, but it really is insane when you consider the entire context.

Jihadi Jack went to Syria to join ISIS, one of the most horrific, violent, and evil organizations in human history. ISIS committed horrendous crimes, including mass rape, beheadings, crucifixions, burning people alive, and drowning people in cages.

ISIS is also an avowed enemy of Canada, having declared war on our nation.

The idea that someone who chose to join ISIS has any right to Canadian Citizenship is absurd, and is frankly insulting to every real law-abiding Canadian Citizen.

At a time when many Canadians lack even basics like clean drinking water, at a time when our veterans are told they’re “asking for more than we’re able to give right now,” and at a time when so many people are seeking to become Canadian citizens by doing things right and following the rules, it is sickening that we may end up having to spend some of our national time and national financial resources on someone like Jihadi Jack.

Justin Trudeau must answer for this. His support for letting ISIS terrorists keep their citizenship just became an election issue.