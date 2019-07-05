Justin Trudeau tells protestors to not boo at the national anthem: Sunfest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended the 25th annual Sunfest on Thursday and was met with a mixed reaction of protestors and cheers.

Sunfest is an annual music and cultural festival which takes place in London, Ontario.

The moment when Mr Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau took the stage in London Ontario Canada. At the SunFest in Victoria Park. Prime minister Trudeau is such a wonderful person and very Successful in life. I wish you many more years of blessing. And thank you for coming to our city. pic.twitter.com/mLDRx6U2SJ — Joe (@takerdevil1) July 5, 2019

Trudeau was present at the event to deliver the opening remarks.

Members of the crowd carried signs to protest a variety of issues including the environment and indigenous issues.

For the most part, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got the rock star treatment in London….. except for a few protestors….. After extolling the virtues of Canadian multiculturalism, he faced the protestors, thanked them for coming and told them to vote……. #sunfest pic.twitter.com/1kAwBszDec — Jane Sims (@JaneatLFPress) July 5, 2019

During the singing of Canada’s national anthem by Denise Pelley, some members of the crowd took to booing the anthem. Near the end of his speech Trudeau took the opportunity to express concern about those who booed the anthem.

“We are proud to be a Canadian and we are proud to be in a country that allows for a broad range of perspectives and differences and we learn to listen to eachother and demand better for each other,” said Trudeau.