Keep Michael Cooper in the Conservative caucus

Countless Liberal MPs have acted in a bigoted and hateful way towards Canadians who disagree with them.

In a recent article on my website, I detailed some of those examples:

Bill Morneau called Lisa Raitt a “neanderthal.”

Ahmed Hussen called Lisa MacLeod “un-Canadian” for opposing illegal border crossings.

Kent Hehr—facing sexual harassment allegations—is still in the Liberal Caucus, despite Trudeau claiming he has ‘zero tolerance’ for it. Of course, Trudeau didn’t apply that ‘zero tolerance’ to himself.

Catherine McKenna routinely demonizes the millions of Canadians who support the Conservatives, calling them ‘deniers,’ and trying to imply that Conservatives somehow can’t be Canadian.”

Yet, none of them have been kicked out of the Liberal Caucus.

So why the hell should Michael Cooper be kicked out of the Conservative Caucus, as some elites are demanding?

Michael Cooper admitted to making a mistake. He apologized. Scheer removed him from the committee.

His apology—though it was likely written Scheer’s office—wasn’t a Trudeau-style fake apology, it was quite detailed:

Earlier this week at the Justice committee, I interpreted comments by witness Faisal Khan Suri as linking mainstream conservatism with violent extremism.

In response, I quoted the words of a white supremacist anti-Muslim mass murderer in an ill-advised attempt to demonstrate that such acts are not linked to conservatism.

I absolutely should not have quoted these words nor named the perpetrator. This was a mistake. I apologize to Mr. Suri and to all Canadians. I reiterate that I unequivocally condemn all forms of racism.

I have spoken to my leader Andrew Scheer and we have agreed that I will no longer sit on the Justice committee.

That apology should be the end of it.

The reality is that Cooper has done good work in the Justice Committee, including holding witnesses accountable during hearings into the SNC-Lavalin PMO Scandal.

His career and reputation shouldn’t be destroyed because of one single run in with a witness.

If Cooper is punished further, that will send a dangerous message that Liberals can get away with anything, while Conservatives get crushed after one controversial incident.

There’s already a clear double-standard in the establishment media (which will likely get worse as Trudeau pushes his biased media bailout), and kicking Cooper out of the Conservative Caucus would only make that double-standard worse.

Also, we need to realize that the outrage surrounding Cooper is mostly comprised of a small number of Ottawa elites and far-left extreme activists. While there was some support for removing Cooper from the committee, any further action against him would be a massive overreaction.

If the Conservatives bow to the pressure of far-left extremists, they will only depress their own base while emboldening those looking for the next Conservatives scalp to collect.

That must not happen.

Instead of being defensive, it’s time for the Conservatives go on the attack, and demand that Justin Trudeau take action to remove MPs like Morneau, Hussen, Hehr, and McKenna who have acted horribly and treated Canadians in a hateful and bigoted manner. That’s the real scandal, and that’s what we should be focused on.