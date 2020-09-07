close
Kentucky church has 'Unborn Lives Matter' sign defaced by BLM vandals

Pastor Berwin Hall of Bronston, Kentucky's First Baptist Church says the sign was found vandalized Monday morning. (Photo: Facebook)
A Kentucky church pastor says their sign was vandalized with Black Lives Matter graffiti.

The sign, which originally read as "Unborn Lives Matter," was spraypainted to change the message to "Black Lives Matter."

The vandal also left a post script, reading "fixd ur sign."

Pastor Berwin Hall of Bronston, Kentucky's First Baptist Church says the sign was found vandalized Monday morning.

The pastor told WKYT Kentucky that even if someone does not agree with his church's stance on abortion, that it did not give them the right to vandalize the sign or other people's belongings.

In response to the graffiti and the vandal, Pastor Hall said: "I have prayed for that 'brave' individual. I am going to pray they gather understanding that if their statement that they 'fixd' the sign were a true belief, then the next place they will be is at the numerous abortion clinics that are operating freely and murdering black babies more than any other group in our country."

Pastor Hall then cited numerous statistics, including 2011 CDC numbers which find that 36 percent of abortions were obtained by black women.

"474 abortions per 1000 live births of black babies (highest ratio compared to all other groups) ... Since Roe vs. Wade til 2011, 19 million black babies have been aborted," Hall said in his Facebook post.

