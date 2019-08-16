Kitchener woman charged after causing massive London explosion that injured seven

Twenty-three-year-old Daniella Alexandra Leis of Kitchener has been criminally charged with four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm, and one count of impaired operation exceed blood alcohol concentration after crashing her car into a home, report London Police.

The crash into the Old East Village home led to a gas leak and subsequent explosion which rocked the neighbourhood, completely destroyed one house while damaging other houses in the area, and injured many people.

According to a media release from the City of London, more than 100 homes needed to be evacuated following the Old East Village explosion that led to the injury of at least seven people, including one civilian and six first responders.

“During a press conference early Thursday morning, London Police Chief Steve Williams said they received reports that a vehicle had struck a home on Woodman Avenue, in the city’s east end, at approximately 10:40 p.m. the night before,” reports CTV News.

According to the City of London, all but 12 of the affected homes have been cleared for residents to return, with the more damaged homes being those closest to the explosion.

Quebec Street and Charlotte Street are also going to be reopened, but Woodman Street will only be accessible for residents.

London Police Deputy Chief Stuart (Stu) Betts called the efforts by first responders “incredible” and believes that without their quick-thinking it is possible that more may have been injured and some could have potentially died.

“I could not be more proud of our first responders and the residents of Old East Village. You have stood tall and serve as an inspiration to all Londoners,” said Mayor Ed Holder. “You have demonstrated great courage, resilience and compassion in the face of extremely stressful circumstances. The people of Old East Village represent the very best of London. In response, Londoners have wrapped their arms around you. This support is unequivocal and unwavering.”

The City of London has directed those looking to aid the families affected by the explosion which damaged many of the surrounding homes to the Friends of Woodman Facebook page.

Leis is now expected to appear in court to face five criminal charges on September 4, 2019.