La Presse: More Trudeau blackface photos may surface, Liberals suspect “foreign interference”

It appears that three instances of confirmed blackface could just be the beginning for Justin Trudeau.

According to La Presse, a senior Liberal source has confirmed that other images of the Prime Minister in black or brown makeup will likely go public soon.

Furthermore, La Presse is reporting that Liberals currently believe that “foreign interference” may be behind why photos have gone public showing the PM wearing blackface across roughly three decades.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.