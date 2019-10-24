Five deadbeat hitmen jailed for same attempted murder

Five Chinese assassins, who subcontracted the killing to each other, have been jailed for attempted murder in Nanning, Guangxi.

This fiasco all started when Tan Youhui started searching for a hitman who could murder his close business rival, according to the Metro.

The hitman that Youshi initially hired to take out the businessman then hired another hitman keeping half the money to himself. Then, the next hitman did the same thing with another hitman, who did the same thing with another hitman, who did the same thing with another hitman.

Eventually, after all this, the fiscal figure available was so slim that the final hitman felt affronted and suggested that the damned businessman fake his death instead. Naturally, the businessman wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about this proposal and so he reported it to the police instead.

Youshi, who hired the first hitman, has been jailed for five years.

All of the hitmen received 3 years, except for the final assassin who was sentenced to two years and seven months.