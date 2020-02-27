British Columbia

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.
While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.
Sam McGriskin Montreal, QC
2 mins read

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, some of the protestors are starting to become familiar faces as they are involved in a number of events and TV interviews.

Many of the people at the protests and blockades do not want to identify as protestors and are instead referring to themselves as “land defenders. Many of the protests seem to be organized by a small group of people.

Natalie Knight is one of the main faces behind many blockades and other events around Vancouver.

Knight has been in the spotlight a number of times and participated in many interviews with CBC and Global News. She was even arrested in 2016 for occupying a building that was to be demolished in BC.

She attended Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Burnaby BC where she received a PhD. Knight also credits paying off her $50,000 student debt in America from Canadian taxpayer funds she received for her studies at SFU, in an academic paper entitled, “Dispossessed Indigeneity:
Literary Excavations of Internalized Colonialism”.

In an interview with Global News, Knight said, “We are Indigenous people who have lived on this land for a very long time with uninvited settlers on our land.”

“It’s an economic disruption,” she said when referring to the port blockade.

“We recognize that the government tends to only understand the language of money, so disrupting capital and the flow of goods is a language that they will understand.”

Knight calls herself an organizer of solidarity actions for the Vancouver Wet’suwet’en, even though she is not from Canada.

She says she is of Yurok and Navajo ancestry and has roots in New Mexico and California. She came to Canada for school eight years ago and was not willing to talk about her immigration status.

“I don’t think I need to share my status with you,” said Knight.

British Columbia
Canadian News
Politics And Policy
Protest
Wet&#039;suwet&#039;en
Related Posts Recommendation
EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

EXCLUSIVE: University of Victoria de-platforms conservative speaker after threats of left-wing violence

U Vic has cancelled a conservative from speaking because there were "considerable concerns around safety and security for this event.”

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

Man dies after being shocked and pepper-sprayed by RCMP in Whistler

An investigation is underway concerning the death of a man in BC on Sunday. The man was pepper sprayed by Mounties who also used a stun gun to shock him.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

Extreme weather advisory issued for Vancouver

An extreme weather advisory has been issued for the city of Vancouver with temperatures likely to reach below freezing over the weekend.

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

First coronavirus case of unknown origins confirmed in BC

A BC woman has been infected with coronavirus despite having not recently travelled or come in contact with anyone who has the virus

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

Eight-year-old BC boy wins $200 in weed at hockey tournament

A young boy playing in a hockey tournament over the weekend won a gift basket full of $200 worth of cannabis products in Dawsone Creek, BC.

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

Coastal GasLink Pipeline construction to resume work after agreement reached

The CGL pipeline in British Columbia is expected to resume work after talks between hereditary chiefs and government reached a proposed arrangement.

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Fire breaks out at CN Rail building in BC

Firefighters in BC are working to put out a fire that began at a CN Rail building in Prince Rupert early on Sunday afternoon.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

Protestors occupy the steps of BC legislature in Victoria

The steps of Victoria’s BC legislature building are still being occupied by protestors who arrived there on Monday afternoon.

Most Read British Columbia

1.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada

BC health officials have confirmed that the first Canadian to be diagnosed with coronavirus passed away in a senior care home in North Vancouver.

BREAKING: First coronavirus death in Canada
2.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain

A Vancouver-area rape crisis shelter has lost its public funding after trans rights activists complained to the city about its women’s only policy.

Rape shelter loses funding after trans rights activists complain
3.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks

Most people are dealing with coronavirus prevention by using a face mask, however some are now covering their heads with plastic water jugs.

JUG HEADS: Travellers use water jugs as protection masks
4.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault

Jessica Yaniv was arrested for the assault of a Canadian journalist on Wednesday. If convicted, she may face up to five years in jail.

Jessica Yaniv arrested, charged with assault
5.

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated

A train derailment in BC led to a local school being evacuated. It happened approximately 40 kilometres east of Prince George

BREAKING: Train derailment in central BC, school evacuated
6.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out

Yaniv, a male-to-female transgender, has recently risen to infamy for the human rights tribunal suits she has taken out against 16 estheticians for declining to perform waxing services on her male genitals.

EXCLUSIVE: 15-year-old alleged victim of Jessica Yaniv speaks out
7.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently

BC is losing $30 million a day in exports due to the ongoing anti-pipeline blockades that continue across Canada. These losses may be permanent.

BC exports fall $30 million a day due to anti-pipeline blockades, cargo may be diverted permanently
8.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American

While BC’s Lower Mainland continues to see protests and blockades around the area, the background of some of the protestors are being put into question.

Lead anti-pipeline protestor is American