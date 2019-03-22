Leila Houle breaks down barriers as a strong woman and a First Nations UCP candidate

Leila Houle is seeking the nod for Highlands-Norwood Edmonton as she won the UCP nomination last night.



Leila Houle has been a strong advocate for First Nations People in Alberta for years. She brings a unique skill set with a diverse background.



Houle is from Goodfish Lake First Nation Alberta. She is a former Ms. Edmonton, and she competed in the national Ms. Canada pageant.



Houle also worked as the communications manager for Treaty 6 education.



As she once said to Alberta Sweetgrass: “I think that it is very important for children, and First Nations children especially to learn to read at a young age. You hear stories of kids who don’t know how to read and they’re in Grade 10 and the teacher passes them because of their age…



“I know that for myself, I didn’t learn the basics right away. I had to go through a resource centre, a special class for reading. And then I caught up and I was fine. I read all the time.”



In addition to those qualifications, Houle is a graduate of the University of Alberta with a bachelor’s degree in Native studies.



She started her education at Grant MacEwan College taking Native Communications. Her original plan was to become a sports journalist.



After a year of college she decided to switch to Native studies at the University of Alberta with the intention of becoming a lawyer.



She went on to say in her Alberta Sweetgrass profile: “I took Native studies because I am interested in history from a balanced point of view. I did research on the facility itself and they have Metis and First Nations professors. I thought that was really interesting because I had taken history courses that to me seemed one-sided.



“I know that the non-Native side in the books that I went to high school with were not quite right, from listening to what my grandparents, aunties and uncles have said.”



Houle has faced strong challenges and has broken barriers for Indigenous people. The portrayal given and highlighted for indigenous people such as Jody Wilson-Raybould who is a member of the Liberal caucus. Houle on the other hand is member of of the Ucp who led by former Conservative MP and now UCP Leader Jason Kenney.



Jason Kenney said, “I would like to congratulate Leila Houle on her nomination win tonight in Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood.



“Leila brings with her a deep commitment to advocating on behalf of Indigenous Peoples, having spent her career working to advance these important issues. As one of the first women ever to be nominated as Regional Chief of Alberta for the Assembly of First Nations, Leila has broken down barriers and paved the way for others. This experience will serve us well as we work to provide Albertans with a common-sense alternative to the NDP. I am pleased to welcome Leila to the United Conservative team.



“I would also like to thank Atul Ranade and his team for their participation in the democratic process and dedication to our movement.”



NDP leader Rachel Notley has accused the UCP of racism and many other things. But showing the ethnic diversity of this UCP Party has proven quite the contrary.