Liberal campaign claims Denzel Washington meme is racist

A Liberal MP posted a screenshot of a Conservative candidate using a meme, claiming that it showed the individual was racist.

Dr. Hedy Fry published a tweet today in which she highlighted Conservative candidate John Hirst posting a Denzel Washington meme which states “Mah N*gga.”

.@AndrewScheer visits Vancouver Island tonight, supporting his Conservative candidates—including John Hirst.



Mr. Scheer doesn’t like it when his candidate’s racist posts are revealed.



We won’t stop. Canadians deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/Npg88kPBj6 — Dr. Hedy Fry (@HedyFry) September 15, 2019

According to Dr. Fry, posting the meme is racist, and her party will not stop until all Canadians know that her party opposes the use of the Denzel Washington meme on Facebook.

Making the situation fairly awkward for the Liberal campaign, former Liberal Deputy Prime Minister Sheila Copps posted the following tweet an hour after Hedy Fry attacked Andrew Scheer and John Hirst.