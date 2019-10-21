Liberal candidate involved in anti-semitic riot wins Montreal seat

Liberal candidate Sameer Zuberi, who played a role in an anti-semitic riot at Concordia University, won the seat for Montreal riding Pierrefonds-Dollard.

Zuberi was declared the Liberal candidate in the area early in the campaign season despite concerns raised about his past comments and actions.

In response to a planned speech by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, Zuberi was involved in a violent riot outside of Concordia.

In 2011 Zuberi also wrote on social media that Osama Bin Laden’s involvement in 9/11 was still “a matter of public debate”.

When contacted about his role in the riot, which resulted in $17,000 in damage, injuries and criminal charges, and whether he supports the right of Israel to exist, Zuberi and his campaign refused to reply to inquiries by The Post Millennial.