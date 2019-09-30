Liberal candidate suggests carbon pricing may need to rise to meet goals

Environmentalist and Liberal Party candidate Steven Guilbeault mentioned that carbon prices might need to be raised even higher so that Canada meets its Paris climate agreement targets.

According to the Huffington Post, a reporter asked Guilbeault about climate change and possible increases to carbon pricing at a press conference on Friday, with a $20 per tonne tax already being set to increase to $50 per tonne by 2022.

“We’ll have to see,” Steven Guilbeault told the reporter.

“There are many measures… people seem to think that carbon tax will fix everything. It’s one of many tools that can be used in the fight against climate change.”

A very good thing, that price should reflect the cost of #climatechange to society! McKenna backs off pledge to freeze carbon tax at $50 a tonne /via @globeandmail https://t.co/0XC8SIGgbO — Steven Guilbeault (@s_guilbeault) August 26, 2019

While not directly answering the question, Guilbeault says that after this initial 150% increase in carbon pricing, he will be able to give more specific details regarding the Liberal Party’s continued fight to make Canada greener.

“And, in 2022… well, we get an election in 2023 to talk about the next steps of our plan,” Guilbeault said.

.@s_guilbeault knows: When it comes to fighting climate change, there's more we can do, and we will! We’ll keep taking real #ClimateAction. For our planet, our kids, and their future. pic.twitter.com/9JgmIARWUt — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) September 29, 2019

Guilbeault also says that meeting their goals are completely achievable and that the Liberal Party has drafted and begun executing some 50 different measures to tackle climate change, with carbon pricing being just one.