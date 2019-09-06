Opinion

Liberal elites think only their kids should attend private schools

What’s going on here? Trudeau himself attended the same elitist private schools he now wishes to deny others the ability to access.
Spencer Fernando Montreal, QC
2 mins read

The Trudeau Liberals are trying to make a big deal about Andrew Scheer’s previous—now recanted—policy of providing tax credits to help parents afford the cost of private school.

With co-ordinated PMO messaging emanating from the Twitter accounts of multiple Liberal MPs, including top ministers, it’s clear that the Liberals think they can gain some traction on the issue.

However, the Liberal effort to draw attention to Scheer’s policy is also drawing attention to some uncomfortable realities for the Liberals doing the attacking.

As it turns out, many of them love sending their own kids to private schools, the exact thing they’re demonizing Scheer for having once wanted to make more affordable for parents.

As Cosmin Dzsurdzsa of The Post Millennial reported earlier, it turns out that Liberal Finance Minister Bill Morneau was formerly involved with a private school in Toronto:

According to a 2015 post by Toronto private school Greenwood College, Morneau formerly sat on the school’s Board of Directors and his son graduated from the school in the same year.

The financial section of the school’s website claims that annual tuition for the year 2019-2020 is $36,500, with an “initial enrollment fee” of $8,000.

Several other Liberal MPs including Chrystia Freeland and Julie Dabrusin were listed as current or former “Greenwood Parents on Parliament Hill.

So, the Liberals think it’s okay for them to send their kids to private schools, but demonize anyone who wants it easier for more Canadian parents to make that choice.

What’s going on here?

Is this just the typical hypocrisy of the Trudeau Liberals?

Perhaps, but it seems to be something more.

One of the things we’ve repeatedly witnessed from the elites is that they demand we all make “sacrifices” in our lives, while they refuse to make sacrifices themselves.

They claim that we must drive less, fly less, eat less meat, accept a lower standard of living, use less energy, and more, all to ‘save the planet,’ yet they continue their jet-setting lifestyles, often directly at taxpayer expense.

It seems that the Liberal elites simply don’t want the general public to have the choice of sending their children to private schools. After all, that would interfere with the connections and implied social power of having private schools remain the exclusive preserve of a small ruling class.

What this means is that when the Liberals attack the Conservatives on the issue of private schools, what they’re really trying to do is preserve their own hold over the elitist power structure—the exact same structure that led Trudeau on the path to power in the first place.

After all, Trudeau himself attended the same elitist private schools he now wishes to deny others the ability to access.

