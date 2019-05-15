Liberal MP who called for Doug Ford to be “whacked” tweets photo of conservatives drowning

It seems that Liberal MP Adam Vaughan can’t resist writing a tweet about Conservatives without it being interpreted as having violent undertones.

In a recent tweet, Vaughan posted a photograph of Conservative leaders throughout Canada nearly submerged under flood waters.

The Resistance is underwater… and sinking fast pic.twitter.com/qYPe4R8RWt — Adam Vaughan 🇨🇦 (@TOAdamVaughan) May 15, 2019

This isn’t the first time that the Spadina-Fort York MP has posted something which suggests physical harm to Conservatives.

Back in February, Vaughan suggested that Ontario Progressive Conservative Premier should be “whacked” .

So Frod’s gang could get folks upset over hurting Kindergarten students instead of being angry over the damage he’s done to University students. Next he will go after young offenders & end “free school” in detention centres…instead of playing whack-a-mole; Let’s just whack him— Adam Vaughan ?? (@TOAdamVaughan) February 2, 2019

After many people interpreted the tweet as a call to political violence and expressed outrage over the MP’s comments, Vaughan issued an apology about the remarks.