Liberal party membership forms handed out at Toronto pro-China, anti-democracy rally

While at a Toronto protest in support of the Chinese government’s actions towards Hong Kong, Liberal Party membership forms were handed out and signed.

The form distribution was captured on video and posted on Facebook by Hong Kong supporter John Yuen.

自由黨籍前安省經貿廳長陳國治（Michael Chan)在加拿大華人聯合總會於萬錦市舉辦的「支持香港穩定集會」上的發言片段。片段中前面參加者正在填寫由大會派發的自由黨入黨申請書。Former Liberal Minister of Citizenship, Immigration and International Trade Michael Chan's speech in the "Support Hong Kong's stability rally" organized by the "Canadian" Community Service Association (CCSA). Registration forms of the Liberal Party of Canada are distributed for the participants of the rally to sign. Posted by 加港同行 #cansavehk on Sunday, August 11, 2019

Speakers at the event criticized the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and praised the Chinese government despite the regime’s brutal crackdown of protestors.

The Liberal Party has since denied ever authorizing the move, claiming that the forms are outdated and would be invalid today.

However, several critics have pointed out the Liberal Party’s cozy relationship with the pro-China side of the issue.

“You can see the close connection between the pro-Beijing camp and the Liberal party,” said Canada-Hong Kong Link’s Gloria Fung.

Another Markham pro-China event featured former Liberal MLA and cabinet member Michael Chan.