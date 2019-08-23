Liberal party membership forms handed out at Toronto pro-China, anti-democracy rally

While at a Toronto protest in support of the Chinese government’s actions towards Hong Kong, Liberal Party membership forms were handed out and signed.
The form distribution was captured on video and posted on Facebook by Hong Kong supporter John Yuen.
Speakers at the event criticized the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and praised the Chinese government despite the regime’s brutal crackdown of protestors.
The Liberal Party has since denied ever authorizing the move, claiming that the forms are outdated and would be invalid today.
However, several critics have pointed out the Liberal Party’s cozy relationship with the pro-China side of the issue.
“You can see the close connection between the pro-Beijing camp and the Liberal party,” said Canada-Hong Kong Link’s Gloria Fung.
Another Markham pro-China event featured former Liberal MLA and cabinet member Michael Chan.