Liberal Party rips off Green Party logo

In Canada, it’s long been established that certain colours are associated with certain political parties: Conservatives are blue, Liberals are red, NDP are orange, and the Green Party are obviously green. But that doesn’t seem to matter anymore.

“Choose Climate Action” the Liberal Party’s Twitter banner now reads. Along with promising lower taxes like the Conservative Party and more funding for various diversity initiatives like the NDP, the Liberal Party has now taken it upon themselves to mimic the Green Party’s platform as well, going so far as to rip off their banner and logo.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with incorporating environmentalism or having environmental initiatives within your platform — each party needs to be somewhat unified on that front or nothing will get done. And indeed, every one of the four major parties has taken a positive stance towards environmentalism and tackling climate change.

However, there is something underhanded about using the same colour scheme, almost the exact same font, and utilizing the same sort of branding to signal to voters of another party that “we’re basically the same party, only bigger.”