Liberals hurryingly delete tweet announcing millions in anti-racism funds after Trudeau blackface scandal

The morning after several damning photos of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surfaced on the internet, the Government of Canada tweeted out an announcement of $3.6 million in anti-racism and multiculturalism funding for British Columbia.

According to Twitter, the tweet was posted by the social media scheduling app Hootsuite which allows users to schedule content ahead of time for automatic posting.

The poorly timed tweet was deleted shortly after Canadians expressed their outrage at the gesture. This is largely because the tweet seemed to suggest that funding would somehow buy forgiveness for Trudeau’s past actions.

The original announcement of the funding was made on September 6 in Surrey, B.C., by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan.

The funding included “investments totalling $3,251,439 in support of multiculturalism, community activities and events, youth programs and anti-racism initiatives throughout British Columbia.”