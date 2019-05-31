Liberals polled Canadians about SNC-Lavalin deal and then ignored the results

Blacklock’s reported yesterday that the Privy Council Office conducted secret polls on a hypothetical settlement with SNC-Lavalin before the Liberals sought to avoid a criminal trial.

The polls concluded that the general public reaction was negative. Most people polled felt that using a deferred prosecution agreement was unfair and signaled that corporations could get away with corruption.

Despite the results, members of the Prime Minister’s Office and the Privy Council Office carried out their alleged attempts to politically interfere in the Montreal company’s case.

Currently SNC-Lavalin will have to face a criminal trial for allegedly bribing foreign officials to secure contracts abroad.

The allegations of political interference were originally brought to light by the Globe and Mail through the former Liberal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould.