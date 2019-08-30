Liberals turn down 26 Canada Summer Jobs organizations for pro-life views

The Liberal government turned down 26 applications for Canada Summer Jobs funding because they were suspected of having pro-life views.

Out of 40,000 applications for funding over 400 were turned down because of human rights concerns, while 26 rejections were specifically over pro-life views on abortion.

The rejections are a result of an attestation introduced by the Liberal government in 2018 which bars groups that don’t meet certain criteria regarding human rights, abortion, or gender identity.

Despite this, several controversial groups have received funding in the past year including a charity suspended by the CRA for allegedly funding terrorist groups.