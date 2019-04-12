Liberals vote against investigating Jody Wilson-Raybould supreme court leaks

In the latest development in the SNC-Lavalin political interference scandal, the Justice Committee has said that it will not be looking into the leaked report of Jody Wilson-Raybould’s Supreme Court pick.

A month ago it was reported that during her tenure as the Justice Minister, Wilson-Raybould wished to appoint Manitoba judge Glenn D. Joyal to the Supreme Court of Canada but the decision came into conflict with Justin Trudeus’s own preference.

Trudeau rejected Wilson-Raybould’s decision and sources allege that this is the point where their working relationship began to suffer.

The motion, which was instigated by Conservative MP Michael Cooper, would have the committee pour over the information leak and study how this event might have impacted the appointment process overall. However, the Liberal majority in the committee turned the proposal down, claiming that they could not ask journalists to appear before the committee.

The Federal Judicial Affairs Commissioner and the current Attorney General, David Lammetti have also been asked whether they would investigate the matter but neither have made the decision to do so.

