London police searching for missing 12-year old girl

The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 12-year-old girl.

According to a police media release, Kyara Brennan was last seen in the area of Marconi Boulevard and Talltree Crescent. Her family and the police are concerned about Kyara’s welfare.

Kyra is described as a Caucasian female, 5’4”, shoulder length black hair with red highlights. Kyara is believed to be wearing black shorts, a black tank top and white running shoes

Anyone with information in relation to his whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Information can also be sent online anonymously here.