Longtime Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai has passed away

Long-serving Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai passed away last night. Obhrai was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer just weeks before. Surrounded by his family, Obhrai passed away peacefully.

Beyond shocked and saddened by the passing of @deepakobhrai. He was truly one of the finest people I’ve ever met. Our country is better for having had his service. We have suffered a great loss but it is nothing compared to the loss being felt by his loved ones. — Senator Leo Housakos (@SenatorHousakos) August 3, 2019

The Obhrai family released a statement today expressing their shock and gratitude to his many supporters:

Obhrai was a beloved figure in the Conservative community, and condolences are being expressed from coast to coast.

I’m very sad to learn that longtime Conservative MP @deepakobhrai has passed away. My sincere condolences to his family, friends and the entire @CPC_HQ caucus and staff. His was a champion of human rights around the world and his legacy will live on for years to come. #cdnpoli — Doug Ford (@fordnation) August 3, 2019

I am shocked and saddened by this my thoughts and prayers are with the Obhrai family



The deepakage legacy will live on forever ❤ pic.twitter.com/jq2Z6KEV5A — Elect Conservatives (@ElectTories) August 3, 2019

Obhrai had served as the MP for the Calgary – Forest Lawn riding since 1997. Family, friends, and colleagues are all shocked by his sudden departure.