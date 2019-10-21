Machete-wielding suspect forces Alberta hostage to take him to Blood Reserve

Police in Lethbridge, Alberta are trying to track down a suspect involved in a robbery and subsequent hostage situation late Sunday evening.

According to police, the suspect is described as an Aboriginal male, believed to be in his late 20s, with a thin build.

The unidentified suspect, armed with a machete, allegedly snuck up to a man parked in a McDonald’s parking lot in the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North. He then forced his way into the vehicle and made the driver go to an ATM and withdraw money. Afterwards, he forced the driver to take him to a supervised consumption site, reports Global News.

According to police, the suspect spoke with someone who police have had contacted with, but not yet interviewed.

Afterwards, the suspect forced the driver to take him to the Blood Reserve where the driver was left on the side of the road, while the suspect stole his care.

The driver then flagged someone down, only to catch the suspect driving back at him and the other car. The driver and the second then took off only to be followed by the enraged suspect.

Fortunately, police had been alerted by this time and gave chase to the suspect, but to no avail. The suspect managed to make his escape and is now wanted by Lethbridge police.