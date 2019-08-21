Major multi-vehicle collision in Alberta leaves three dead and 10 injured

At least three are dead and 10 have been injured following a serious multi-vehicle collision involving 12 vehicles on Highway 9 in Alberta Tuesday evening.
According to a Canada Police Report, “Preliminary reports indicate that there were approximately 12 vehicles involved in the collision, some of which are semi tractor-trailer units.”
The RCMP say that a semi-truck was hauling fuel and the fuel ignited. The fire had a cascading effect and several vehicles ended up catching fire.
Another semi-truck was also hauling butane. The damage to the area and vehicles ended up being quite severe and was described as “consumed with flames.”
Following the collision, Highway 9 at Range Road 72 needed to be closed off for nearly 24 hours after an RCMP highway alert was released.
“Highway 9 at Range Road 72 remains closed while crews continue clearing the collision scene,” reports Oyen RCMP. “Hazmat teams will be attending the scene later this morning to assist with the clean-up. Based on the complexity of the clean-up, the road blockage is expected to last until approximately 12:00 noon.”
An evacuation alert was issued following the collision as RCMP feared the fire may spread.
RCMP now say that the area has been secured and people can return to their daily activities.