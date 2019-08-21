Major multi-vehicle collision in Alberta leaves three dead and 10 injured

At least three are dead and 10 have been injured following a serious multi-vehicle collision involving 12 vehicles on Highway 9 in Alberta Tuesday evening.

According to a Canada Police Report, “Preliminary reports indicate that there were approximately 12 vehicles involved in the collision, some of which are semi tractor-trailer units.”

The RCMP say that a semi-truck was hauling fuel and the fuel ignited. The fire had a cascading effect and several vehicles ended up catching fire.

Another semi-truck was also hauling butane. The damage to the area and vehicles ended up being quite severe and was described as “consumed with flames.”

Following the collision, Highway 9 at Range Road 72 needed to be closed off for nearly 24 hours after an RCMP highway alert was released.

UPDATE: Hwy 9 between Chinook and Cereal will remain impassable until early tomorrow morning. #abroads @511Alberta — RCMP Alberta (@RCMPAlberta) August 21, 2019

“Highway 9 at Range Road 72 remains closed while crews continue clearing the collision scene,” reports Oyen RCMP. “Hazmat teams will be attending the scene later this morning to assist with the clean-up. Based on the complexity of the clean-up, the road blockage is expected to last until approximately 12:00 noon.”

An evacuation alert was issued following the collision as RCMP feared the fire may spread.

EVACUATION ALERT for the Hamlet of Chinook (AUG 20, 6:30pm): Everyone in the Hamlet of Chinook must evacuate immediately to Youngstown using HWY 9. Those displaced are to report to the evacuation centre at the Youngstown Community Hall. Follow @AB_EmergAlert for updates. #ABemerg https://t.co/outCSjylvf — Alberta Government (@YourAlberta) August 21, 2019

RCMP now say that the area has been secured and people can return to their daily activities.