Majority of Canadians feel that the country is doing worse under Justin Trudeau

A public opinion poll by Forum Research indicates that a majority of Canadians (52%) think that Canada is doing worse than ever before. Of that portion, one third (29%) said that the country is doing “much worse.”

Among those who feel that the country is heading in the wrong direction are the elderly, low and middle-income Canadians, Albertans, and the least educated.

According to the poll, 56% of Canadians aged 45-64 feel that Canada is doing worse under Trudeau. Canadians across economic lines also indicate that they are concerned with the country’s direction, including those earning $20k-$40k (54%), $40-60k (56%), and $80k-$100k (54%). Those living in Alberta

Conservatives, males and people concerned with immigration were also part of this group.

On the other hand, less than half (48%) of respondents think the country is doing better than before. Young people, those with post-graduate degrees, the least wealthy and upper-middle-class Canadians, feel that the country is heading in the right direction.

Of those, only one sixth (15%) believe that the country is doing “much better”.

The results show that 51% of those 18 to 34 and 52% of those 35 to 44 think the country is doing better. Economically, the least wealthy (54%) and those earning $60k to $80k (56%) are optimistic. Post-graduates (59%) and Canadians from Atlantic Canada are also part of this group (60%).

Liberals, females, and those most concerned with the environment also viewed the direction of the country positively.