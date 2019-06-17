Alberta man charged after police find drugs and handgun in dayhome

Police have laid charges after a handgun and drugs were allegedly found in a Hidden Valley dayhome last week.

The search was conducted after police received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

In the news release Monday, Calgary Police said that officers seized cocaine, illicit prescription drugs, and a handgun.

A man has been charged with drug and weapons offences following an investigation that was initiated thanks to a tip received by @StopCrimeYYC. We would like to thank the public for helping to keep #Calgary safe! #yyc https://t.co/iZJsR2TDzH — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 17, 2019

One man was arrested at the dayhome and has been charged with a number of offences, including drug charges.

“At the time of the arrest, several children were found in the home,” police explained. “It’s believed a private dayhome was in operation.”

Faroz Rahad is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Police said additional charges are pending.