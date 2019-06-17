Uncategorized

Alberta man charged after police find drugs and handgun in dayhome

Police have laid charges after a handgun and drugs were allegedly found in a Hidden Valley dayhome last week.
Police have laid charges after a handgun and drugs were allegedly found in a Hidden Valley dayhome last week.
Roberto Wakerell-Cruz Montreal, QC
1 mins read

Police have laid charges after a handgun and drugs were allegedly found in a Hidden Valley dayhome last week.

The search was conducted after police received an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

In the news release Monday, Calgary Police said that officers seized cocaine, illicit prescription drugs, and a handgun.

One man was arrested at the dayhome and has been charged with a number of offences, including drug charges.

“At the time of the arrest, several children were found in the home,” police explained. “It’s believed a private dayhome was in operation.”

Faroz Rahad is scheduled to appear in court on June 26.

Police said additional charges are pending.

Uncategorized
Alberta
Related Posts Recommendation
RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

RCMP will not investigate railway derailments, report finds

The RCMP and Ontario Provincial Police will not investigate recent major accidents at Canadian Pacific and CN Railways.

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84

NHL legend and Montreal royalty Henri Richard scored 358 goals and 688 assists in his storied career. He passed away today at 84.

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Justin Trudeau remains ambiguous about the decriminalization of hard drugs

Trudeau has said that he will look at the proposals in a PMB that seeks to decriminalize hard drugs, although he does not believe it’s the solution now.

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE

Other eco-radicals failed to block a train by standing in front of it when it came barrelling at them, moving out of the way with only seconds to spare.

Wet’suwet’en people hold event to show support for BC pipeline

Wet’suwet’en people hold event to show support for BC pipeline

The blockades continue throughout Canada with protestors carrying signs that say things like “Stand with Wet’suwet’en” and “Wet’suwet’en Strong”

WATCH: Toronto pizza guy calls customer gay slur, refuses service

WATCH: Toronto pizza guy calls customer gay slur, refuses service

Ontario pizza chain Gino’s Pizza has been embroiled in a scandal with the LGBTQ community after a customer was referred to as a faggot by a Gino’s employee.

Canadian quarantined in Wuhan staying for her cat

Canadian quarantined in Wuhan staying for her cat

Kristina Shramko has decided to remain in Wuhan in order to stay with her cat, Kitya, despite having the opportunity to go back to Canada.

CBC down billions after losing rights to Hockey Night in Canada

CBC down billions after losing rights to Hockey Night in Canada

The CBC no longer has the rights to their highest-rated program—Hockey Night in Canada. This is a big loss for CBC and will cost them over $2 billion.

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario.

Boris Johnson allows Huawei role in 5G networks despite Trump’s warnings

Boris Johnson allows Huawei role in 5G networks despite Trump’s warnings

Boris Johnson has agreed to allow China’s massive telecom company, Huawei, to take part in building Britain’s 5G network.

Conservative front runner Peter MacKay plans to march in Toronto Pride parade

Conservative front runner Peter MacKay plans to march in Toronto Pride parade

Conservative leadership candidate Peter MacKay has announced he intends to march in the Pride Parade in Toronto. He applied to particiapte in the parade.

Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll

Canadians are dangerously misinformed about the Holocaust: poll

During WWII the Nazis murdered approximately six million Jewish people, almost two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe.

Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined

Wuhan residents ‘dropping in streets’ after city is quarantined

New images from Wuhan, China, show residents laying unresponsive on the ground in public areas while bystanders surround them.

$100 million lawsuit: Tulsi Gabbard sues Clinton over defamation

$100 million lawsuit: Tulsi Gabbard sues Clinton over defamation

Tulsi Gabbard has file a lawsuit for defamation against Hilary Clinton for $100 million in damages after Clinton claims Gabbard has Russian ties.

Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus

Top 10 things you need to know about the coronavirus

Top 10 Things you need to know about the coronavirus. One there are over 300 people infected and already 6 have died.

Most Read Uncategorized

1.

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE

Other eco-radicals failed to block a train by standing in front of it when it came barrelling at them, moving out of the way with only seconds to spare.

WATCH: Anti-pipeline protestors try to light train on FIRE
2.

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84

NHL legend and Montreal royalty Henri Richard scored 358 goals and 688 assists in his storied career. He passed away today at 84.

BREAKING: Hockey legend Henri Richard passes away at 84
3.

It appears Johnny Depp was the victim, not the abuser

“With a prior arrest for violent domestic abuse and having confessed under oath to a series of violent attacks on Mr. Depp, Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator.”

It appears Johnny Depp was the victim, not the abuser
4.

Pronoun madness: the left’s collapse into narcissism

It is time to pull the plug on this movement because they is not only grammatically incorrect, but they is wrong.

Pronoun madness: the left’s collapse into narcissism
5.

Parts of Alberta to receive 60+ cm of snow this weekend

Only in Canada would you get a 60 cm snowstorm before October.

Parts of Alberta to receive 60+ cm of snow this weekend
6.

Trudeau puts Canada at further risk of serious economic problems

With the Trudeau Liberals announcing that they plan to double the budget deficit, we need to consider how big a risk that is

Trudeau puts Canada at further risk of serious economic problems
7.

Trudeau government commits $250 million to Quebec refugees and asylum seekers

The announcement was made on Thursday via press release, only months after Quebec Premier Francois Legault said Ottawa owed Quebec $300 million in compensation due to the costs that come with asylum seekers.

Trudeau government commits $250 million to Quebec refugees and asylum seekers
8.

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades

Many Via Rail trains are still being blocked or terminated as protesters continue to blockade the railways near Belleville, Ontario.

Trains between Toronto and Montreal still stalled by anti-pipeline blockades