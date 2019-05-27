A man has been given a $30,000 fine for smuggling 3990 kilograms of cheese.

According to the Canada Border Service Agency, 50-year-old Haissam Azaar entered Canada at the Thousand Islands crossing with thousands of kilos of undeclared cheese.

Azaar, who is certainly not having a very gouda day, pleaded guilty to smuggling and will have five years to pay the fine. It perhaps never o-curd to him that such a crime would cost him so much cheddar! Perhaps if he needs the extra cash, he could take out a provo-loan.

Darren Frank, St. Lawrence district director for the Canada Border Services Agency, said seizures like this show that border officers play a “vital role” in preventing risks to food safety in addition to protecting Canada’s economic security.

