Man in Courtenay, B.C. attempts to hack 89-year-old to death with machete

After an act we usually only hear about occurring in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo, a suspect is…
After an act we usually only hear about occurring in places like the Democratic Republic of Congo, a suspect is still on the loose having attempted to hack an 89-year-old Courtney man to death with a machete, reports CTV News.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning at 4:15 a.m. when the elderly man was approached in his car by a young man, approximately 20 years old with a dark complexion and wearing some sort of hat, looking for a cigarette.

The victim told the suspect he didn’t have cigarettes before he was viciously assaulted in his car.

Grampa Bob, as he is affectionately called by relative Raymond Corbett, is now in the hospital receiving emergency care after driving himself to the Comox Valley RCMP detachment to report the attack — an act of true grit.

“He suffered multiple wounds to his face and was taken to hospital, according to police,” reports CTV News.

“I’m almost speechless, but have to share. This is the closest person I have to a grandfather we call him grampa Bob. He was with my grandmother for the last 15 years of her life,” Corbett wrote on Facebook.

“My heart is broken thinking someone could do such a thing to another human person. Please share this I want this person caught he is in his 20’s riding a bike that’s all I now as of now. There were other people around that seen this individual before this happened.”

A GoFundMe page has since been set up to aid the victim’s recovery and potential medical expenses upon release.

“Bob was viciously attacked this morning while delivering local papers in the Comox Valley, something he has done for years after meeting our Grandma,” writes Janelle Karatsikis on the GoFundMe page.

“He is undergoing surgery as we speak to see if they can save his eye after multiple slashes to his face from a machete,” Karatskis continued.

“He has multiple other wounds from fighting off his attacker.  It’s absolutely unreal that a human being could do this to another.”

It has reached $15,050 of its $10,000 goal at the time of this article’s writing.

Comox Valley RCMP are currently seeking witnesses and surveillance footage.

“At this point in the investigation, the attack appears to be completely unprovoked,” explained RCMP spokesperson Const. Monika Terragni.

“Investigators have been scouring the area for evidence, but we are looking for anyone who may have seen the suspect or for anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage during the early morning hours downtown,” she added.

“If you have any leads or tips for the investigation please direct them straight to the Comox Valley RCMP immediately,” pleads Karatsikis. “Bob has a heart of gold & is loved by so many, especially our Grandma.”

