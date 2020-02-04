Man in serious condition following Saskatoon axe attack

One man is in serious condition following an axe attack in Saskatoon.

Police say an axe-wielding man attacked the 27-year-old man Sunday at around 2 a.m., when they were called to St. Paul’s Hospital with reports of a man seeking treatment following the incident.

The victim was reportedly walking down 22nd Street West in Saskatoon when he encountered a man acting strangely, as if he were under the influence of a drug. The suspect then began assaulting the man with an axe, the man says.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall man, between the ages of 25 and 30. He was wearing a black Adidas jacket, dark jeans, a black shirt with white lettering, and was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.