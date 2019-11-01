Man lobs cat at policeman, goes to jail

A Russian man has been arrested for throwing a cat at a policeman after an altercation started between the two parties, according to Global News. The attack occurred in an apartment complex in a dilapidated area of Moscow.

The man who threw the cat, Gennady Shcherbakov, faces charges of violence against the police. Despite the incident happening over a year ago, Shcherbakov was only charged on Wednesday. He has a maximum prison sentence of five years.

The cat-throwing started when the police came to Shcherbakov’s Moscow apartment in response to a noise complaint.

The police report that the man was found with the cat in the stairwell of the apartment. When the police attempted to speak to him, the man shook the cat like a coke bottle and lobbed the creature at the policeman. The cat seriously scratched the policeman.