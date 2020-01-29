Man on parole accused of killing 22-year-old sex worker he was permitted to meet

A man who was let out on parole has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old sex worker after being granted permission to meet with her by his case manager.

Eustachio Gallese had been serving a life sentence for murdering his wife in 2004. He was released on parole in September of 2019 after serving 15 years of his sentence. Last week, Gallese met with Marylene Levesque at a hotel in Quebec City where Levesque gave massages. He was later arrested by police and charged with her murder.

According to CTV News, Gallese’s case manager wrote that Gallese was on parole even though he had a moderate risk of reoffending.

Gallese was also told by his case manager to stay away from relationships but that strictly sexual encounters are fine.

Dave Blackburn, and ex-parole board commissioner called the conditions “unbelievable” when speaking with CJAD 800

Bill Blair, the Public Safety Minister noted that the chair of the Parole Board of Canada and the Commissioner of Corrections Services will be conducting a full investigation of the matter.

Crime victims’ advocate, Nancy Roy said, “Families of crime victims attend the trial, they watch the accused get a slap on the wrist, then he gets paroled after a fraction of his sentence.”

“Ultimately, there are dangerous inmates, and this was preventable.”

When talking with CTV News, former inmates noted that faking rehabilitation is not an easy thing to do. They said that all of the power is in the hands of the case manager, who gets to know the inmate over a course of years.