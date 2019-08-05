Man survives life-threatening shooting after attending Toronto Airbnb mansion party

One man has been hospitalized after being shot outside of an Airbnb-rented mansion party. The mansion is located on The Bridle Path, an affluent area located south of Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road in Toronto.

“While the home’s Airbnb listing have since been deleted, cached copies of the ad obtained by the Sun describe a luxury home capable of accommodating 12 guests in five bedrooms and eight bathrooms,” reports the Toronto Sun.

“While current rental rates weren’t available, reports from 2017 suggest the home was available for rent on Airbnb for around $2,000 per night. Historic real estate listings show the home listed for $14.8 million in 2014.”

Emergency crews arrived early in the morning, finding “one male with gunshot wounds to his upper body,” reports Global News.

He was taken to the hospital where his wounds were pronounced life-threatening. Thankfully, he is now in stable condition.

“Raha Ghafouri, a Bridle Path resident who lives nearby, said she heard beeping of cars at 2 am, loud music at 5:30 am, and a single gunshot at 6 a.m. She looked out her window and saw about 50 to 60 people running away,” reports CBC.

“There was a crowd that was gathering around. There was some type of gathering. I can’t confirm exactly what that gathering was for. This was at six in the morning. It was unclear at this point what was happening, but this is part of our investigation at the moment,” says spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service Katrina Arrogante.

Shell casings have been found, but police are yet to recover the weapon used in the shooting.

Bottles of alcohol littered the lawn, much to the dismay of neighbours who have complained to Airbnb multiple times. Airbnb has since taken the house off their website.

“The reported behaviour is abhorrent. This listing is no longer on Airbnb’s platform and we’ve suspended the booking guest as we urgently investigate,” Airbnb told Global News.

Toronto police have been investigating the scene and collecting evidence since the incident. So far, no arrests have been made and police are urging any witnesses to come forward.