Man who killed infant son will receive reduced sentence

A judge ruling the case of a man responsible for the death of his infant son says that he will reduce the man’s sentence because he has dealt with assault and segregation while in jail, according to CTV News.

Joey Crier was found guilty of manslaughter in January of Anthony Joseph Raine. The 19-month-old child’s body was discovered close to a church in Edmonton in 2017.

Crier’s cell had been the target of “urine bombing” and “fecal bombing” according to a statement of facts that Crown prosecutors agreed on.

The statement also revealed that the man had a physical altercation with a fellow inmate. Crier was punched in his neck and head in the altercation.

Crier spends 23 hours of his day locked up because of the type of offence he committed.

Justice David Labrenz of the Court of Queens Bench agreed to reduce Crier’s sentence after accepting a joint submission on his charter challenge.

Tasha-Lee Doreen Mack, who is Criers former girlfriend, was convicted of manslaughter for the infant’s death as well.

Her sentencing has not yet been carried out.

