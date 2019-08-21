Man who tried to join ISIS released from maximum-security prison early

A Toronto resident who traveled to Turkey in 2016 in order to fight for ISIS in Syria has been released from his maximum-security prison after serving four months out of his six month sentence.

Pamir Hakimzadah pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in February of this year and was sentenced to serve time in the maximum-security prison in Penetanguishene, Ont.

“The individual was admitted to the Central North Correctional Centre on April 4, 2019 and was released June 28, 2019 after completing his sentence,” said Andrew Morrison, a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General.

After an elaborate CSIS investigation, Hakimzadah was charged with leaving the country to participate in terrorism.

“Prior to his departure, Pamir had exhibited increasingly radical Islamic beliefs. He spoke either in favour or in defence of ISIS. He viewed online ISIS content such as videos and posts,” claimed a statement of the facts in his trial.

Among the things Hakimzadah was purported to have said was that he intended to fulfill “the wishes of God to kill non-Muslims” and that “all non-Muslims should be killed.”

Hakimzadah was captured by Turkish authorities in 2014 after allegedly telling a taxi driver he was going to Syria. He was then summarily deported back to Canada.