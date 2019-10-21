Man who tried to parachute off Toronto construction site arrested

Toronto police have arrested a 30-year-old man charged with breaking and entering a construction site and mischief.
The thrill-seeking adrenaline junkie was observed on October 20 scaling a 58-storey condominium construction site while carrying a parachute. His intent was to dive off the crane on the upper storey and parachute to safety like an action star or superhero.
The incident occurred on Yonge Street and Yorkville Avenue and caused lengthy road closures. Fortunately, police, with the assistance of fire crews, managed to intercept the man before he ever made it to the top.
Police safely got the man earthbound at which point they arrested him and charged him with breaking and entering, as well as mischief.