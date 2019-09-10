Manitoba re-elects a Conservative majority government

In another land-slide victory for provincial conservative parties, the province of Manitoba has re-elected the Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba to lead them.

CTV News Winnipeg declares a PC majority government: https://t.co/8N3dtxkjvc pic.twitter.com/01CY1kTWF2 — CTV News Winnipeg (@ctvwinnipeg) September 11, 2019

Several outlets have called a majority government for the PC’s with Brian Pallister being re-elected as the province’s premier.

Currently, votes are still being counted throughout the province, but projections are showing that the Progressive Conservatives have defeated the challenging NDP by a landslide, while the Manitoba Liberal Party hangs on to a few seats.

The PC’s are predicted to hold onto 35 seats in the province which is several less than their prior majority. The NDP are predicted to gain several seats.