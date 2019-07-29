Markham man charged with first-degree murder after four found dead

Twenty-three-year-old Menhaz Zaman of Markham, Ontario has been taken into custody and charged with four counts of first-degree murder for three unidentified adult women and one man. The events transpired Sunday after which police responded to 911 call reporting possible injuries, reports the Toronto Sun.

Zaman was immediately arrested at the front door of the Castlemore Avenue residence around 3 pm.

“These are the most serious offences and the man is in custody,” Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters Monday morning.

“We located a man at the front door who was taken into custody. There were four deceased in the home that weren’t taken to hospital,” he said.

“The identification process for the deceased,” he continued, “is going to take quite some time as post-mortems need to be done by the coroner.

“Once those post-mortems are complete, we will be able to advise who the deceased are.”

Information about the alleged killer’s relation to the victims is yet to be released, as investigators wait for the identification of each of the four victims.

“At this point in time, until we have the identification done with the coroner, we are not providing any information on any sort of relationships,” Pattenden added.

Homicide detectives and forensic officers were all on scene investigating late into Sunday night, reports CP24’s Codi Wilson.

“Last night was a very active and ongoing investigation inside the house,” Pattenden said. “This scene is going to be held for quite some time as there is a lot of work for forensic (officers).”

Pattenden ended his interview by saying there’s no further information he can give, only that the case is now before the courts.

Police are not looking for any additional suspects.