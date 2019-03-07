Culture

Mathieu Bock-Côté: a Québécois conservatism

Bock-Cote was – and continues to be – in favour of a nationalism that attaches culture, history, language, and religion to the idea of national identity.
Bock-Cote was – and continues to be – in favour of a nationalism that attaches culture, history, language, and religion to the idea of national identity.
Josh Nahmias Montreal, QC
6 mins read

Most, if not all of you are familiar with the work of Ben Shapiro and Jordan Peterson. These thinkers have gained a massive following thanks primarily to young adults searching for an alternative to the progressive status quo.

These intellectuals have been successful in making thousands (if not millions) of people aware of the political issues and ideas of our era. However, Canada’s linguistic divide has the tendency of limiting the reach of francophone intellectuals who would otherwise have the potential of attracting a similar following. In this case, I am speaking particularly of Québec sociologist and professor Mathieu Bock-Côté.

A conservative sovereignist

First and foremost, Bock-Côté is a committed Québécois sovereignist. It is this foundational conviction that acts as the connecting thread of his political thought.

In his youth, he was an active member of the Parti Québécois (PQ), which eventually led to a role as one of the speechwriters for PQ Premier Bernard Landry. However, he became disillusioned with the way in which the party transitioned to civic nationalism following the infamous “money and ethnic votes” comments of former PQ Premier Jacques Parizeau.

Bock-Côté claimed that this civic nationalism, in which nationhood is defined merely by shared citizenship, would empty the movement of its meaning and eventually lead it to its dissolution.

Bock-Côté was one of the more influential critics of the PQ’s civic nationalism, which was largely discarded following the ascension of Pauline Marois as party leader.

He also criticized certain sovereignists for their tendency of defining the movement as uniquely social-democratic, depriving them of a possible coalition with conservative nationalists. To a large extent, it was these conservative nationalists who would end up voting en masse for the Coalition Avenir Québec in the 2018 election.

Bock-Côté was – and continues to be – in favour of a nationalism that attaches culture, history, language, and religion to the idea of national identity.

While not personally religious, he recognizes the role Catholicism played in forming Québec’s national identity. Bock-Côté is adamant that all individuals of any ethnic or cultural background are capable of becoming Québécois – so long as they fully integrate into Québécois society.

Bock-Côté was one of the more influential critics of the PQ’s civic nationalism, which was largely discarded following the ascension of Pauline Marois as party leader.

The PQ would go on to develop a virage identitaire (a transition towards focusing more on Québécois identity), which culminated in the creation of the Charter of Values. To simplify things, the Charter would implement religious neutrality of the state and prohibit state personnel from wearing conspicuous religious symbols.

It was controversial among certain members of the political elite and the media, but was supported by a majority of Québécois. The Charter was never adopted in the National Assembly, since the Parti Québécois lost the 2014 election and never held a majority while in government from 2012 to 2014.

A conservative in the philosophic sense

A conservative in the philosophic sense of the term, Bock-Côté does not oppose modernity, but is against what he describes as its “excesses.” This includes what he characterizes as a “radical individualism,” which has led to the breakup of the “collectivity.”

Bock-Côté is also in favour of re-evaluating the roots of Québec nationalism, specifically through a more balanced view of the period preceding the Quiet Revolution of the 1960s.

Bock-Côté opposes the politics of “racialism” associated with the radical left, which he believes to be a dangerous American importation incorrectly transposed to the Québec context. He links this racialism to the stifling of freedom of expression in the province, notably with the cancellation of Robert Lepage’s plays SLAV and Kanata.

He opposes what he considers to be Québec’s “New Right:” a mix of libertarianism and federalism geographically located in the Québec city region and most accurately embodied by Radio X’s Jeff Fillion.

This, on the grounds that they are for a “crazy capitalism” and disavow the importance of Québec’s cultural, historical, and linguistic singularity. Interestingly, several of Radio X’s hosts refer to Québec as “le dôme” (literally translated as “the dome”), a critique of what they perceive as the province’s tendency to “protect itself” from the cultural and economic innovation pursued in the rest of the world.

Bock-Côté is also in favour of re-evaluating the roots of Québec nationalism, specifically through a more balanced view of the period preceding the Quiet Revolution of the 1960s.

In his opinion, Québec nationalists have been too quick to discard this period, known as “La Survivance.” He considers that French Canadians admirably conserved their language and culture following the British Conquest of New France in 1760. He believes that Québec nationalists should embrace “l’enracinement,” a return to the roots of their identity as French Canadians in the context of a modern world that has evolved since the 1960s.

While Bock-Côté maintains a certain hope for the future of Québec independence, he acknowledges that the movement is in a weak position.

Bock-Côté considers Charles de Gaulle as the greatest political leader of the 20th century. Importantly, de Gaulle was a great believer in the idea of national sovereignty, making this perfectly clear in his 1967 “Vive Le Québec Libre” speech – an event Bock-Côté holds particularly close to heart.

While Bock-Côté maintains a certain hope for the future of Québec independence, he acknowledges that the movement is in a weak position. In his opinion, the window of opportunity for sovereignty opened by the Quiet Revolution has largely passed. He states in his book Fin de cycle that Québec has entered a “new cycle” not conducive towards the national question.

In addition to being a prolific writer, Bock-Côté is a frequent commentator of contemporary politics. He was highly critical of Philippe Couillard’s tenure as premier, considering him to be a “radical Canadian.”

He believes Québec’s Liberal party (PLQ) has been “ideologically colonized” by the federal Liberal party. In his opinion, the PLQ has partially adopted the Pierre Trudeau philosophy of multiculturalism and radical individualism, which relegates French Canadians as one minority group among others.

While supportive of several of François Legault’s positions (specifically on immigration and religious neutrality), he believes the current premier does not go far enough and espouses a “lukewarm” nationalism.

My encounters with Bock-Côté

I first stumbled on one of Bock-Côté’s columns in the Journal de Montréal titled “the Art to Mentally Dominate One’s Political Adversary.” In the article, Bock-Côté explains that the sovereignists have lost their previously held advantage in the province’s political debates following the 1995 referendum loss.

Since then, the federalists have been able to set the terms of political discourse, including in essential subjects such as immigration, language, and culture. The sovereignists –  in fear of inciting the wrath of the federalists – have subsequently avoided contradicting their adversaries on these questions.

Bock-Côté has been invited to several French talk shows, and has even been cited as a source of inspiration for Laurent Wauquiez, the leader of France’s main centre-right party Les Républicains.

According to Bock-Côté, many sovereignists have since attempted to curry favour from the federalists by becoming “good sovereignists” and disavowing the traditionally held positions of their movement. This reminded me of the relationship conservatives have historically had with progressives in the West.

Bock-Côté has written several books, some of which have managed to have significant reach in France. Le Multiculturalisme Comme Religion Politique (2016) is one of his major works. It chronicles the historical origin of the ideology of multiculturalism and its impact on current political debates. Bock-Côté has been invited to several French talk shows, and has even been cited as a source of inspiration for Laurent Wauquiez, the leader of France’s main centre-right party Les Républicains. He is also a regular columnist for the prestigious centre-right French newspaper, Le Figaro.

Through his podcasts La Vie des Idéesand Les Idées Mènent le Monde, Bock-Côté has introduced me to a number of fascinating francophone intellectuals, journalists, and politicians such as Christian St-Germain, Martin Lemay, Guillaume Rousseau and Alain Finkielkraut. Bock-Côté’s ability to gather interesting people together and getting them to talk about the issues of our time is incredibly laudable.

Disagreements

While I believe Bock-Côté’s take on conservatism offers an intriguing alternative to the classical liberalism usually espoused by American and Canadian conservatives, I am not in agreement with him on a number of issues.

For example, he has the tendency to treat the rest of Canada as a monolithic “anglo” block that allegedly has contempt for Québec. I believe he is incorrect: the majority of English-speaking Canadians – many of whom are made up of immigrant communities – are simply indifferent to Québec.

Additionally, I am in disagreement with him on the SNC-Lavalin Affair, in which he has defended the conduct of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

These critiques, however, do not take away from my respect for him or his work. Bock-Côté is an incredible thinker and I recommend his writings (and the many videos of him on YouTube) to anyone interested in having a deeper understanding of the world of ideas.

Culture
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations