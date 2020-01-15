Meghan Markle visits women’s centre in Vancouver

Meghan Markle made an appearance at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre to discuss women’s issues according to Global News.

A Facebook post complete with pictures read, “Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,”

Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community. 💜 Posted by Downtown Eastside Women's Centre on Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Queen Elizabeth confirmed that Markle and Prince Harry would be splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada last week and the two wasted no time settling in.

The move to Canada comes after the royal’s decision to step away from their official duties and take a more relaxed role in the royal family. The couple claiming that they want to be “financially independent” and hope to create a more “progressive new role” within the royal family.

The Queen gave her thoughts as well as her blessings about the decision to move. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have spent a lot of time on the west coast since their sojourn began, although they have yet to confirm exactly where they will call home within Canada. However, the couple did choose to spend Christmas with their son, Archie Harrison on Vancouver Island.

Many people in Vancouver were impressed with Markle’s attempt to integrate herself into the Vancouver community.

“What an awesome place for her to come and discuss these kinds of issues. She is so lucky to be speaking to the passionate women of the DTESWC,” one user said.

“Well if this is where the exited royals are going to be maybe having them around will be a wonderful thing. No bling in sight. I bet her mother-in-law would have been happy to see this. Raising awareness where it is needed is always a good thing,” another user wrote on Facebook.

